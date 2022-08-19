Serious crash closes part of Route 116 in Amherst

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Hampshire County road is closed due to a crash.

MassDOT reported that the crash was near Old Amherst Road. Initial reports indicated that the crash was in Sunderland, but fire officials noted the incident is in Amherst.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash.

Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center. MassDOT noted that there have been serious injuries reported.

Amherst Police and Mass. State Police are on-scene investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

