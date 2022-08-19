A toasty weekend followed by some much-needed rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We hit 90 this afternoon in Springfield and Westfield with the help of mostly sunny skies and westerly breezes. It’s possible we end up with a heat wave as we near 90 both Saturday and Sunday too.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to around 60 by sunrise. Expect light to calm wind and a touch of mugginess.

With high pressure offshore Saturday, a light southwesterly flow will help bring temperatures back to near 90 in the early afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with lighter wind than Friday. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon to early evening, but look hit or miss.

Some areas of fog and patchy clouds roll in Saturday night with moderate humidity and milder temperatures. Higher humidity will be felt Sunday and temperatures could again approach 90 with light southerly breezes and partly cloudy skies.

Some much-needed rain is on the way early next week. Humidity rises Monday and Tuesday with dew points nearing 70. In the upper levels, a trough builds in from the west and strong high pressure remains anchored offshore-which gives us plenty of moisture in the eastern US. At the surface, a warm front approaches western Mass Monday, bringing scattered showers by the early afternoon and likely showers into the evening.

Showers taper off for a while, then a cold front swings through Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Overall, we may see around a half inch or rain or more. While not drought-busting at all, it is still beneficial.

Humidity lowers slightly mid to late week, but temperatures stay above normal. Highs may approach 90 again late in the week and following weekend.

