Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament to be held in September

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 14th annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Golf Tournament is a little over a month away.

The annual fundraiser raises money for neuro-oncology research in honor of Tom Cosenzi, who died from brain cancer in 2009.

Since the tournament started, it has raised $1.3 million dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Western Mass News spoke with his daughter, Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group, on Friday as event draws closer.

“We have golf, we have a ton of new on-the-course events we are really excited about. Raffles, silent auction, live auction, Dave Madsen is emceeing this year. New York Sound and Motion is filming to do a recap video. We have a cocktail hour followed by a dinner. It should be a really great time,” Cosenzi explained.

The event is scheduled for September 27 at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.