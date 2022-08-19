Town by Town: August 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Hadley, Hampshire Mall hosted the Stuff the Squad Car supply drive for the upcoming back-to-school season! The donation drive took place in the Target parking lot near the mall’s entrance. It was put on by the Salvation Army and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. Donations included school supplies for the upcoming year like notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes.

In Springfield, A MGM leadership hiring event took place at Chandler Steak House.

MGM is looking to fill several positions, including assistant executive steward, senior beverage manager, assistant beverage manager and more.

There is increased hourly wages across the board, tuition reimbursement possibilities and employees receive free meals in the employee dining room, along with several other perks.

In West Springfield, a competition is underway for purebred Morgan horses. The four-day competition features Morgan horses from New England, New York mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

