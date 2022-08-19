Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts.

Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road.

They said prior to the arrests, Springfield firefighters stationed on Eastern Avenue saw the suspects underneath a vehicle believed to be attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

During the arrests, officers located a GPS tracking device, a cutting tool, screwdriver, knife, power drill, and impact gun.

Baker and McDonald are facing charges including attempted larceny under $1,200, attempt to commit a crime, possession of burglarious tools, and attempted malicious damage of a motor vehicle.

