Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts.
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road.

They said prior to the arrests, Springfield firefighters stationed on Eastern Avenue saw the suspects underneath a vehicle believed to be attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

During the arrests, officers located a GPS tracking device, a cutting tool, screwdriver, knife, power drill, and impact gun.

Baker and McDonald are facing charges including attempted larceny under $1,200, attempt to commit a crime, possession of burglarious tools, and attempted malicious damage of a motor vehicle.

