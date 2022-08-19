Staying hot and a bit more humid this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a warm one across western Mass with temperatures hitting upper 80s to low 90s for many in the valley! Lots of sunshine today, a decent westerly breeze and low humidity is giving us a fairly nice late-August day.

Humidity remains low tonight with temperatures and dew points falling back to the 50s to near 60. We will see partly cloudy skies and breezes become light and variable.

Mugginess will gradually rise over the weekend as a southwesterly flow kicks in. Breezes remain light and the increase in humidity will give us a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Expect continued warm temperatures with highs approaching 90 in the Pioneer Valley each day thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. There is just the slight chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon but many should remain dry through the weekend.

Our drought situation continues to worsen in southern New England, with most of western Mass now under severe drought (3/5 on the scale). Our next shot at some much-needed rain will come early next week. A warm front moving into southern New England will bring scattered showers Monday with a few downpours possible. Low pressure will come by Tuesday, keeping the chance for scattered showers going along with a few afternoon thunderstorms. A quarter inch of rain is possible.

Humidity may ease a bit late in the week, but our warm stretch continues into the following weekend.

