West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot

(WGGB/WSHM) - Ukrainian refugees are settling into western Massachusetts communities while war rages on in their country.

For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.

“We met in Poland before war and I met her in the church because I was in one church and she was working in another church visiting Ukrainian church in Poland…I propose to my fiancé on new year. We were planning to get married in Ukraine and war started and we can’t go back there…and my fiancé has relatives here in Massachusetts,” said Yan Grycshevskiy through a translator.

“When we came to Massachusetts, a lot of good people here as well and sometimes, we ask for help and sometimes, they help even more than needed. We thank American people a lot for the help,” Yana added through a translator.

These refugees would not have had this opportunity without help and thanks to one West Springfield pastor, this weekend the couple is finally tying the knot.

“We are just helping people in whatever way we can,” said Father Peter Mosijchuk, pastor at the Bethesda Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Mosijchuk will officiate the wedding. Just add that to a long list of kind acts over the past months including transferring donations, sponsoring refuges, and traveling to Poland.

“This is a tragedy for us to break out when the war started, so we have been praying, we have been collecting money, sending money to Ukraine and sending packages…Some of the stuff I brought it over to Poland myself like bulletproof vests and some first aid kits…We ship money to Ukrainian churches and they do help in military and people who is in war zones, they delivering stuff to war zones, and they bring in refugees into the western part of Ukraine…It is always a pleasure to help other people. It’s our duty, I guess,” Mosijchuk explained.

Other community members are doing what they can to help with the war, like Springfield resident Sandy Miliefsky.

“I read about what was going on there and I saw images of the refugees and I just had to do something,” Miliefsky said.

She started collecting donations at tag sales and the items piled up.

“Since April, I started off stuffing everything in my car until I couldn’t drive because we don’t have a garage, like you can see, and then it got to we have to put up a canopy because there’s so much coming in,” Miliefsky added.

That’s when Miliefsky contacted Mosijchuk.

“He just runs around getting all the donations for people who can’t bring them here. He’s going with his van picking them up…He’s connected with the big church in Westfield and they do the shipping, so I know they need donations for shipping,” Miliefsky noted.

It’s something the Ukrainian families we spoke with appreciate very much.

“Everyone helping as much as they can…Thank you very much, thank you America, " said Yulya Grycshevskiy, Yan’s mother.

For more information on where to donate, visit:

Unite for Ukriane: https://www.unitedforukraine.org/en-us

Bethesda Ukranian Pentecostal Church: https://bethesdaukrainianchurch.com/

