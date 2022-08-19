Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect

The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee.

She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving the store.

Police added that the car she drove away in was stolen out of Springfield.

Anyone who may be able to identify her is being asked to call Westfield Police.

