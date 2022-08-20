Apple identifies software security issues, users advised to install issue-correcting update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A security alert for iPhone users. Apple has identified security problems that could allow hackers to take control of your device.

Local computer experts told Western Mass News they encourage Apple to install an update that corrects the issues right away. It takes just minutes.

Stan Prager, the owner of Go Geeks! in East Longmeadow said if a hacker gets inside your device, they can gain access to everything on it.

“It can impersonate you it can take over your apps it can get into your banking it can get into your maps it can get all of your personal information,” explained Prager.

Prager said Apple reported that the exploit is complicated, so hackers would have to target specific people, like politicians, but it’s still important to protect yourself and the content on your device.

If you are unsure of how to update your phone, here is a breakdown.

First, go to the settings app and click on general. Then, tap on software update. Finally, you will see the ios update and you can update your device from there.

To speed up the update, Prager advises completing it over Wi-Fi. If you believe your phone has been hacked, contact a professional right away.

