Back to school shoe giveaway to be hosted at the Boys & Girl’s Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Vox shoes will play 1,000 pairs of shoes Saturday.

Vox Church will be handing out one thousand pairs of shoes Saturday. The organization will be at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club on Carew Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shoes will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

In addition to new shoes ahead of the new school year, volunteers will be giving out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies for any child in need.

“We love the boys and girls club we are so happy to partner with them. this is our second year doing this event and its growing and were so excited to see what’s coming together,” said Dan Tedone.

this year’s event will also feature carnival style activities such as bounce houses, cotton candy, and popcorn.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.