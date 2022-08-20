Crews respond to fire on East Alvord Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to East Alvord Street Saturday morning for reports of a house fire.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews responded around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after 8 a.m. and saw heavy smoke still coming out of the building.

Captain Piemonte told us that the crews arriving first on scene believe the fire started in the home’s basement before spreading to the first and second floors.

No injuries have been reported, but one occupant and four cats have been displaced.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest updates as they enter ours newsroom.

