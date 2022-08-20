Northampton man arraigned on murder charge in superior court

Northampton man arraigned on murder charge in superior court
By Hugh Zeitlin and Olivia Hickey
Aug. 19, 2022
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Following an indictment from a Hampshire County Grand Jury, a Northampton man was arraigned on several charges, including murder, in superior court Friday.

Devin Bryden is accused of stabbing and killing 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz in their Hatfield Street apartment last month.

Officials said the two were part of the dial-self program, which provides housing and other resources to young adults who may be at risk of being homeless.

Bryden is currently being held without the right to bail. He’s due back in court in February of next year.

