Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer.

The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building.

The state’s division of capital asset management and maintenance filed a request for proposal, seeking a new temporary location for courthouse business to be conducted.

Western Mass News obtained the RFP, which reads in part-quote:

“DCAMM plans to complete certain renovations to the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse and may need to relocate all occupants from the building...”

We are told they are seeking a 50-thousand or 172-thousand square foot space. They would hope to move people in by January of 2024.

The deadline to file was August 11th. Western Mass News has learned there were two proposals. A DCAMM official said in part-quote:

“DCAMM is unable to provide any information on the bidders or the contents of the bids at this time.”

Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile told Western Mass News employees received a memo that the trial court is reviewing the bids it received, but they have not heard who those bids were from. She said they’re still dealing with problems in the current building.

“The deep-cleaning is a relative term, wasn’t deep in my opinion. It was surface cleaning...The rugs in my office are all ripped and being hazardous as far as walking by, so they’ve got all these little cones to tell you you can’t walk here, you can’t walk here, you can’t walk here because the rug needs to be replaced and I have asked to have that done but so far I haven’t gotten a response,” explained Gentile.

Western Mass News asked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about this. He said in part-quote:

“I am not aware of any proposals submitted to the state, but as I have stated from day one, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse should remain in downtown Springfield, whether in a temporary location or with a new permanent facility.”

Gentile said employees want a seat at the table.

“I would like it if more information from DCAMM was shared with us. what I find most discouraging and exasperating is that we are left out of the loop...I feel that if they are seeking alternative locations for us to do our business and conduct our business that we should be consulted and we should have some input as to what we think is going to be an appropriate spot for us,” she said.

Gentile said the trial court is planning to hold a luncheon with courthouse employees to explain the options to them. We’re told the lease term would be seven years, with an option to end in five years.

