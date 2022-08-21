3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University says three students have died in a single-vehicle accident.

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players.

Police were working to identify the three who died.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. It was on fire when deputies arrived.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were being treated for serious injuries, Plasse said.

The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley is about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

