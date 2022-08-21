Arm wrestling event raises money for abortion rights

By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Some of the best arm wrestlers across western Mass. gathered in Easthampton Saturday to raise money for abortion rights.

The event was held at the Abandoned Building Brewery on Pleasant Street in Easthampton.

The Western Mass Arm Wrestling League is donating all proceeds from the competition to the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Mass.

