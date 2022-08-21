Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

Emergency crews were called to a serious crash along Route 116 in Amherst on August 18, 2022
Emergency crews were called to a serious crash along Route 116 in Amherst on August 18, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 21, 2022
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amherst Police, the State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the DA’s Detective Unit responded and said that Henriquez was driving northbound when she collided with two other vehicles traveling south, causing her car to roll over in the road.

The operators of the two cars traveling south were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

