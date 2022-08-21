Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade.

The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park.

Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said his administration is proud to support the festival because it helps enhance the cultural differences within the community.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.