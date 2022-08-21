Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety

By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first-annual bike rodeo was held in Chicopee Sunday. Members of the Chicopee Police Department’s bike team provided safety tips as well as safe riding demonstrations to children.

Guests were able to take part in an obstacle course and learn more about safety on the road.

“We got the ice cream truck set up to give away free ice cream, we’re going to be doing a bicycle inspection station, with Bob from Pedall Free Youth and we’re going to be doing a helmet fitting station to make sure the kids have proper-fitting helmets while they’re out riding,” said Travis Odiorne, Chicopee Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

The rodeo ended around 1:00 Sunday afternoon.

