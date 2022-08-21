Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?

Western Mass News stopped by Agawam Municipal Golf Course Saturday. They said that one of their top priorities this summer is keeping the grass and players well-hydrated.

If you play a few holes at the Agawam Municipal Golf Course, you may notice their greenery looking a little brown and dry.

“We’re trying to keep our fairways and greens as green as we can using the irrigation that we have but it’s been a very difficult season,” said Tom DeRico, director of golf at Agawam Municipal Golf Course.

DeRico told Western Mass News the dry summer heat hasn’t been the kindest to local golf courses.

“It doesn’t look too good, the golf courses don’t look too good, that’s why try to keep our tees green and our greens in the best condition we can,” he said.

DeRico said they are hoping for more rain in the coming weeks.

“Once the nights start to cool down a little bit and we do get some water, the grass is going to start turning green a little bit,” DeRico said.

And that will allow for greener pastures next year.

“We’re coming into a season where most golf courses will be aerifying their greens, aerifying their tees and fairways and then overseeding, so we need some good weather to really have that impact our golf course,” DeRico said.

Despite the drought, golfers we spoke with on Saturday afternoon said they haven’t let the summer heat get in the way of their time on the course.

“You’re in a cart you got a breeze it’s playing golf it’s what you like to do and you go out there and do it,” John Hyland of Feeding Hills said.

In fact, Hyland it’s the least of his concerns.

“You’re out there you don’t worry about the heat, you’re don’t even thinking about that when you’re playing golf you’re worried about your next shot,” he said.

Golfer David Dubner from East Longmeadow shared with Western Mass News what he keeps in his golf bag to stay cool.

“I like to keep water, Gatorade, and other cool refreshments,” said Dubner.

As for a piece of advice to other golf players?

“Stay in the shade as much as possible and just have fun that’s what it’s all about,” Dubner said,

Saturday afternoon was definitely a good one for golf, but if you didn’t get out there today, our First Alert Meteorologists said Sunday is looking to be a good day for golf as well, so you have some time to practice your swing.

