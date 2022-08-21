Rollover accident temporarily closes part of Webber Road in Whately

By Brendan Rooney and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Whately responded to a single vehicle accident along Webber Road Sunday morning.

According to Whately Police, the crash has been cleared and repairs are being made.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Police advise drivers to use Conway Road as a detour.

Western Mass News will continue to update you on air and online as more information enters our newsroom.

