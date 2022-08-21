Rollover accident temporarily closes part of Webber Road in Whately

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Whately responded to a single vehicle accident along Webber Road Sunday morning.

According to Whately Police, the crash has been cleared and repairs are being made.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Police advise drivers to use Conway Road as a detour.

