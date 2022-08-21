South Hadley Police looking for missing woman

Jessica Saldana 082122
Jessica Saldana 082122(South Hadley Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in South Hadley are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen Saturday afternoon.

Police said that 43-year-old Jessica Saldana was last seen around noon time Saturday leaving a home on Old Lyman Road in South Hadley.

She is described as 5′1″ with a thin build.

She was last seen wearing a maroon/white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and carrying a large teddy bear.

According to police, she is known for walking long distances.

If you see Saldana or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 0.

