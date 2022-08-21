Community event gives families the chance to meet Springfield school’s new principal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community of Springfield came together Saturday for a back-to-school celebration.

Families were invited to join a fun day of food, raffles, music, and games on the campus of Baystate Academy Charter Public School.

Guests were able to learn more about the school and the many different sources they provide. The event was also an opportunity for attendees to meet Baystate Academy’s new principal, Maria Williams, and learn more about her passion for education.

“I look at all the students in the city of Springfield as my own. I value education and I feel as though I’m a role model that you can make it even though you live in the city, you grow up in the projects, you still have a chance you can make it,” said Williams.

The event wrapped up at 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

