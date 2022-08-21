Vox Church holds back to school giveaway for local children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Vox Church in Springfield took an initiative to help kids prepare for the back to school season.

The church partnered with several local organizations and non-profits to distribute 1,000 pairs of sneakers, 500 backpacks and other school supplies to local children Saturday.

Guests were also able to grab some delicious snacks such as cotton candy and popcorn as well as enjoy some carnival style activities.

The event ran from 10a.m.-2p.m. It took place at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club located on Carew Street.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.