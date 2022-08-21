Vox Church holds back to school giveaway for local children

Vox Church holds back to school giveaway for local children
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Vox Church in Springfield took an initiative to help kids prepare for the back to school season.

The church partnered with several local organizations and non-profits to distribute 1,000 pairs of sneakers, 500 backpacks and other school supplies to local children Saturday.

Guests were also able to grab some delicious snacks such as cotton candy and popcorn as well as enjoy some carnival style activities.

The event ran from 10a.m.-2p.m. It took place at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club located on Carew Street.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
Back to school event gives families the chance to meet Springfield school's new principal
Community event gives families the chance to meet Springfield school’s new principal
Arm wrestling event raises money for abortion rights
Arm wrestling event raises money for abortion rights
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday.
Police seek suspect in Manchester mall shooting