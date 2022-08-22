Early primary voting now underway in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Primary election day in the Bay State is two weeks from Tuesday on September 6. However, early voting kicked off this weekend.

Western Mass News caught up with Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee, who told us the only difference with the early voting kickoff this year is when ballots can be cast ahead of the September 6 primary.

“The last day to register falls on a Saturday, so we will be staying open all day for that and then Sunday, we’re gonna have a half-day, 9 [a.m.] to 1 [p.m.] and then the rest of the week up until Friday will just be our normal office hours 8:30 [a.m.] to 4:30 [p.m.]” Murphy McGee said.

Murphy McGee told us that early voting will take place Saturday through the following Friday and voters can fill out their ballots right at city hall. She also mentioned that since it is a primary election, unless you’re registered as an independent, you must choose the correct ballot before casting your vote.

“If you’re unenrolled, you can either choose Republican or Democrat ballot, but if you are registered under one of those parties, that is the ballot you have to take,” Murphy McGee explained.

Murphy McGee said while she’s not sure if early voting increases voter turnout, she does feel it provides more ease for voters.

“You’re basically giving them a whole additional week to cast or vote if they’re gonna be out of town or if they have a conflict with work, so it definitely gives people the flexibility of voting,” Murphy McGee added.

Legislation passed over the summer also made mail-in ballots a permanent option moving forward. It was something put in place temporarily during the pandemic. Murphy McGee said this gives votes even more flexibility at the polls.

“People want to vote by mail. They can just send an application. We’re mailing ballots out. We’ve mailed about 2,500 ballots already for this primary as well,” Murphy McGee noted.

She wanted to remind voters they must register by 5 p.m. Saturday in order to participate in the September primary. Anyone who is not sure if they’re registered should check with the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

