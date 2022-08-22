Finally some much needed rainfall!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Beneficial rain continues to fall across western Mass as showers and the occasional downpour or thunderstorm moves up from the south. Downpours continue into the evening as a warm front lifts northward through southern New England. There’s a chance for minor street flooding or poor drainage area flooding or even isolated flash flooding from these showers and storms. There’s a low to moderate flood risk for our area, with the greatest threat in central and eastern Hampden Co.

Showers taper off after sunset, though one or two may still be around tonight and overnight. Expect muggy and mild conditions with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will be a warmer and very humid day as we have a warm front to our north and a cold front just west. Some sun may be around early, then ahead of the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form. Afternoon showers and storms are likely for western Mass, but will be scattered, so not everyone will get heavy rain. However, for those that do, flooding may occur. There’s also a chance for a strong thunderstorm or two, though severe weather is not expected.

High pressure will gradually build Wednesday and Thursday, bringing us rain-free weather, good sunshine and toasty temperatures. Highs end up in the 80s to near 90 with Thursday being the hotter of the two days. Humidity will be lower, but not really refreshing… more like comfortable to slightly humid.

Our next weather maker will be another cold front arriving Friday with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It will stay very warm and humid ahead of the front, then humidity falls a bit for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look quiet, but summer-like with temps above normal. Humidity kicks back up early next week with signals for a cold front mid-week, followed by a more fall-like air mass to kick off September.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.