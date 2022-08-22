Getting Answers: drought’s possible impact on fall foliage season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season.

“We’ve had dry summers before and it’s been a pretty good show, so let’s just hope that happens again,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Could the dry weather this summer mean less vibrant colors in the fall? Brown said not necessarily, but it could change the timing.

“I think one thing is that it starts a little bit sooner, but how vibrant and how brilliant the colors may be kind of up in the air. You know, sometimes when it can be dry, it can be dull, but other times, when we’ve had a dry summer, they’ve been brilliant,” Brown added.

He said it all depends on how much rain we get going forward and if our autumn weather cooperates. Bright hues are brought out by warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights.

“One of the factors that is probably the most important thing is it do we get any big windstorms while we’re at the peak of the foliage season because sometimes, it can really just rip down a lot of the leaves that are brilliant in color,” Brown noted.

At Szot Park in Chicopee, you can already see a few pops of color, but Brown said this is not uncommon for weakened maple trees to start turning in mid-to-late August.

“Some people are lamenting we haven’t had rainy days. We love beautiful sunshine days for visitation because we have a lot of outdoor attractions, a lot of things to see and do outside,” said Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Wydra told us the dry weather has been great for outdoor tourism, but she’s keeping an eye on foliage reports.

“Some of the reports and reading are saying it might last a little longer, but I encourage people to come. It’s a great time of year. Like I said, we have something for everyone,” Wydra added.

We checked in with travel expert Max Hartshorne in Greenfield and editor of GoNomad Travel, who said foliage is a $30 billion industry.

“If the drought doesn’t see a significant change in the drought, it’ll be a quicker season. It’ll be like you better come up and you better come down kind of thing,” Hartshorne noted.

However, he believes people will flock to New England in the fall no matter what.

“It’s like a baseball home run. Every single home run looks the same. It goes over the fence,” Hartshorne added. Across western Massachusetts, Wydra said there are many unique ways to take in the fall sights.

“We have zip lining up in Franklin County. We have a river boat ride in Hampshire County, the Lady Bea. Seeing leaves from the water is spectacular. Hop on the rides, get on the Ferris wheel at The Big E, our big fall event. Get up on the rides at Six Flags. It’s a great time to visit,” Wydra said.

Brown told us foliage should peak in western Massachusetts around the week after Columbus Day.

