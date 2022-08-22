Housing court hears concerns over conditions at Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several tenants have reached out to Western Mass News in recent months with concerns about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. Today, Springfield code enforcement has brought the Springfield Gardens management team to court

Western Mass News has focused on tenant’s issues at Springfield Gardens apartment buildings over the past month. Our newsroom has continued to receive complaints both from new tenants and ones we’ve already spoken with, who are still looking for changes to be made.

We have been told that tenants spoke privately with the management of Springfield Gardens ahead of any potential action in court on Monday.

Tonight starting at 5 p.m. on Western Mass News, we hear from the tenants of Springfield Gardens following their day in court and more about what was discussed during those conversations.

