Housing court hears concerns over conditions at Springfield Gardens

Springfield Gardens Apartments
Springfield Gardens Apartments(Western Mass News)
By Kristin Burnell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several tenants have reached out to Western Mass News in recent months with concerns about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. Today, Springfield code enforcement has brought the Springfield Gardens management team to court

Western Mass News has focused on tenant’s issues at Springfield Gardens apartment buildings over the past month. Our newsroom has continued to receive complaints both from new tenants and ones we’ve already spoken with, who are still looking for changes to be made.

We have been told that tenants spoke privately with the management of Springfield Gardens ahead of any potential action in court on Monday.

Tonight starting at 5 p.m. on Western Mass News, we hear from the tenants of Springfield Gardens following their day in court and more about what was discussed during those conversations.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
We’re getting answers and speaking with some experts to help you find the best deals.
Ways to find the best deals on school supplies
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
We’re getting answers and speaking with some experts to help you find the best deals.
Ways to find the best deals on school supplies