Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield this past weekend. One of those suspects has already been arraigned nearly 100 times prior to this latest arrest.

Police made the arrests Sunday morning after responding to School Street for a report of suspicious activity.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 51-year-old Robert Larde and 55-year-old Joseph Polmatier stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Officers were able to use city cameras to identify the suspects who were spotted under a vehicle with a car jack and sawzall.

They also said that the car the suspects arrived in was reported as stolen, and Larder, who was driving, had a suspended license.

Prior to this most recent arrest, Larder had 98 arraignments.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now speaking out, once again, about what he calls a flawed court system.

“98… 98 arrests, and these two guys still walk the streets? What the hell’s it take to hold a criminal?” Mayor Sarno said. “Let alone, they got repeat violent criminal offenders, got people shooting each other, dealing poison on the streets. They’re letting them all out. It’s not right, it’s not fair, and it shows complete and utter disrespect for my Springfield residents and businesses, and I’m sick and tired. They seem to think it’s okay for my Springfield residents and businesses to take it on the chin. I don’t.”

Both Larder and Polmatier are facing numerous charges, including larceny of motor vehicle parts over $1,200.

