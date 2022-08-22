Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield.

The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the Elks Lodge in Springfield, which gifted a mother, another chance to live.

Two women, one from Glovesville, New York, another Kennebunk, Maine were brought together in Springfield Sunday afternoon by a heartbeat.

“She did a beautiful thing by donating her organs, and to hear her organ beating for somebody else and keeping them alive, I just all I can say is I’m so proud of her. She did an amazing thing, and as any mother, whose proud of her kids I’m so proud of her, if I could tell her that myself I would,” said Anya’s mom Katrin Koyer.

With a stethoscope in hand, Koyer was able to hear the heart of her daughter, Anya Karlsson, inside the chest of Brandy Spence for the first time since 2018. Katrin told Western Mass News that Anya’s donation was a testament to the wonderful person she was.

“I don’t think she ever anticipated losing all five organs to donation at such an early age, but it’s testament to the kind of person she was she helped anybody,” Koyer said.

In 2018, Anya was killed in a car accident. Anya was an organ donor, which saved the lives of many, including Brandy’s, a light that shines in the darkness.

“I’m grateful, I’m very grateful that I have had another chance at life,” said Spence.

Brandy said she went from being told that she had months to live and had to say goodbye to her children, to being able to watch her oldest child graduate high school.

“I was a miserable person back then. I hated life, I hated people, I hated everything. Now, when I woke up and I had my new heart, I asked for forgiveness and I forgave everybody,” said Spence.

Both women say the meeting was one that was years in the making, and they are grateful it happened.

“She’s a member of my family now. And I figured she should know Anya’s family and know that I feel very protective of her, I feel that I would like to keep in touch with her,” said Koyer.

At the meeting Sunday, the women presented each other with gifts. Katrin gave brandy a photo album of her family, so she can know Anya’s family, and Brandy gave Katrin a bear, that has the sound of Anya’s heartbeat inside. Something Katrin says she will cherish.

