Police: 2 Springfield men accused of breaking into several vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers had been paying special attention to the Liberty Heights and Atwater neighborhoods because of recent car break-ins.

Early Monday morning, investigators received information that suspects were trying to breaking into cars on Shefford Street. Police arrived on-scene and took detained 19-year-old Gianzel Caraballo and 19-year-old Jeremiah James, both of Springfield.

An investigation reportedly found that three vehicles had been broken into in the area and Caraballo and James allegedly attempted to break into three other vehicles.

Caraballo and James were placed under arrest on three counts each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night for a felony and three counts of attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night for a felony.

