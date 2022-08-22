Police: heroin, gun seized during Springfield arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after police were called to Chestnut Street on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue around 6 a.m. yesterday for a gun call, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When they arrived, they saw 27-year-old Timothy Ortiz of Springfield allegedly running away from the area.

Officers ordered Ortiz to drop a gun that he had in his hand several times before he eventually threw it over a fence. He then hopped the fence and kept running, but was placed under arrest a short time later on the 0-100 block of Chestnut Street.

Walsh added that investigators recovered the gun on the ground, as well as 12 bags of heroin from Ortiz’s pocket.

Ortiz has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Class A drug, and resisting arrest.

