Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens Apartments management team to court. This comes after several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments.

At Housing Court in Springfield, tenants of Springfield Gardens plead their case to a judge Monday. Western Mass News has learned that the Springfield Gardens management team has a plan in place to address the tenants issues.

The stories are similar to the ones told to Western Mass News in recent weeks. We caught up with one of the tenants, Marlee Velazquez, who shared with us the problems she has been dealing with in her apartment.

“I have water now dripping from my bathroom ceiling that they have taken screws and just shoved up into the ceiling to hold it,” Velazquez told us. “My ceiling in my kitchen is about to fall and it’s been pouring water for the past couple of days. Nothing’s been fixed the right way.”

Western Mass News was in the courtroom on Monday and has learned that the management team at Springfield Gardens is working to address issues that Velazquez and two other tenants said they have been dealing with.

“They have contacted a licensed plumber, and the plumber is scheduled to be at the property on Thursday August 25th, 2022,” said Attorney Hebert who represents the city of Springfield.

During the hearing, the judge ordered the problems to be fixed by Springfield Gardens management by Monday August 29, which is when code enforcement will return to the property to assess what has been fixed.

The lawyer representing the Springfield Gardens management team told the judge that they are trying their best to address the tenants’ complaints as quickly as possible.

“The plumber is expected to be there on Thursday,” Attorney Hebert said. “If the plumber comes back to my client and he says, ‘Look, it turns out this internal leak is more extensive than we originally thought,’ I just want them to know that I’m going to come back here and ask for more time to get it done. We’re making our best efforts here.”

The tenants of Springfield Gardens will return to housing court on September 2nd.

