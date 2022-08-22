Springfield Police arrest alleged illegal ATV rider wearing GPS bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man, accused of damaging a city park with an ATV, was arrested over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail Saturday afternoon when they saw a group of dirt bike, ATV, and motorcycle riders in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.

One ATV rider, identified as 21-year-old Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz of Springfield, was allegedly “destroying the green space at Blunt Park then got back on the road and ran a red light,” according to Walsh.

Gonzalez-Ortiz reportedly saw officers while riding recklessly through traffic when he fell off the ATV. Police then tried to arrest him, but he began to run away.

Gonzalez-Ortiz then allegedly shoved an elderly woman who was bringing in her trash as he ran from the scene. He was eventually found and arrested behind a home on Bowles Park.

Walsh added that when he was arrested this weekend, Gonzalez-Ortiz was wearing a court-issued GPS bracelet for charges stemming from a May arrest on firearms and drug trafficking charges

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:

“Our officers who conduct these anti-dirt bike details have done a tremendous job this year from early in the spring throughout the summer with dozens of arrests and even more seizures. This suspect who we just arrested in May on firearms and heroin trafficking charges is back on the street with a GPS monitor and continues to wreak havoc in our city with no fear of our judicial system. The way this suspect was riding he clearly had no regard for his own life or the numerous lives of our residents he put in danger.”

Gonzalez-Ortiz has been charged with negligent or reckless operation of a snow or recreational vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, trespass, assault and battery, resisting arrest, a snow or recreational vehicle helmet violation, a snow or recreational vehicle equipment violation, an unregistered snow or recreational vehicle, and snow or recreational vehicle on public property.

