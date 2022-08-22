Springfield Police investigating homicide on Longhill Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide on Longhill Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of 0-100 Longhill Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived, found an adult male victim, and performed first aid. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to call (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.