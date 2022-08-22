Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help.

If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a home on Garfield Street on the afternoon of August 19 for a report of a break-in to a home that no one was in at the time. They believe it likely happened between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you have any information or any video footage that may be useful, you are asked to contact Spingfield Police at (413) 787-6355.

