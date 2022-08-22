Springfield Police seeking armed carjacking suspects

Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in connection with...
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for your help in identifying suspects in connection with an armed carjacking.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the inciden occurred on July 29, around 11 p.m., on the 500 block of St. James Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

