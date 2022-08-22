Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor living conditions have gotten the attention of many across western Massachusetts.

There has been a month-long fight from tenants who are trying to get their problems fixed.

Tenants we spoke with told us that progress is being made following their day in court, but they are not done fighting for changes they want to see in their apartments.

“We basically just talked about the issues we were having,” said Springfield Gardens tenant Anna Smith. “The city is in the same part as the tenants. We all just want to see the units get fixed, so it’s just kind of communicating about what is expected of Springfield Gardens at this point.”

Smith is one of the tenants who spent her Monday morning in Springfield Housing Court to voice her concerns about living conditions in her unit.

She told us about the agreement that has been reached between the city’s code enforcement and the property management team.

“They are sending out a plumber, an electrician, they still have to fix all the contracting work that’s done, but the main concern is definitely the plumber to address all the leaks in the units,” Smith said.

She told Western Mass News that they have replaced her bathroom vanity which was broken when we first began our coverage in July. However, she said she is still dealing with a visible leak in her bathroom.

While in court on Monday, we learned that the management team at Springfield Gardens has until August 29th to address the tenants’ concerns. It is something tenants said they are not sure will happen.

“I’m not exactly convinced that it’s going to be done in a week because it’s already been this long, so I’ll be shocked if it’s actually done next week by the time we come back to court,” Smith said.

“We will see in a week and see if the items get done and the issues get fixed,” added tenant Marlee Velazquez. “It’s just tiring.”

The tenants of Springfield Gardens plan to return to housing court on September 2nd. In the meantime, a meeting is planned on Thursday morning for tenants to share their updates and ongoing concerns.

