Town by Town: free rugs for teachers, card tricks, and Fuller Road paving

Over in Agawam, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is offering free rugs to teachers starting Monday.

Any teacher who brings a valid school ID to their Agawam will receive one free rug for their classroom.

The store told Western Mass News that when all is said and done, they expect to give out about 300 to 400 rugs.

Over at the Springfield Museums, they presented the exhibit Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards this weekend.

It will run through November 20th.

The museum said the exhibit highlights not only Salvador Dalí's art, but also includes examples of creative card decks designed by artists working today.

In Chicopee, the city began paving Fuller Road.

The road work is expected to last the entire week.

New pavement will be put in starting at Haynes Road to the end of the project east of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

The city is asking that drivers seek alternate routes for the remainder of the week.

