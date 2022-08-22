UMass Amherst leads nation with best food on campus 6th year in a row

The rankings are based on surveys of 160,000 students at the schools in the guide.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the sixth year in a row, UMass Amherst leads the nation with the best campus food according to the Princeton Review.

With the largest collegiate dining program in the country, UMass dining said it emphasizes locally sourced foods while providing diverse and authentic dining experiences.

