Ways to find the best deals on school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With inflation reaching record high levels, what are the best ways to shop smart and save on back-to-school supplies? We’re getting answers and speaking with some experts to help you find the best deals.

“Definitely shop early. That would be my big suggestion,” said Shannon Dwyer, an expert on shopping and deals from Retail Me Not.

Dwyer said parents have a few options and one of them is to keep it simple and shop online.

“This way, you can comparison shop to make sure you are getting the best deal. Also, they give you the cash back offers that give you money back later on in about two months,” Dwyer added.

Dwyer told Western Mass News that comparison shopping is one of the best features of online shopping.

“If you want one product and you don’t really know where to get the best deal, you can look at my multiple sites,” Dwyer explained.

She said some essential tech items are the most discounted this time of the year.

“So, a tablet is great for a student to easily transport stuff. Also, laptops, but tablets are huge right now,” Dwyer noted.

She said the best deals on tech supplies such as tablets and laptops can found at Best Buy and on Amazon and where can you find savings on other school essentials?

“If I was looking for school supplies, I would look for like a Staples or a Walmart…somewhere where they are really discounting school supplies right now,” Dwyer said.

So, we went to Walmart in Springfield to see the specials they are offering. Store manager Jeremy Landry said they are adding more deals to help parents fight inflation.

“One of our top items is a 97-cent Crayola marker that we have been able to keep at the same price. That price has not moved in over three years to help lock in that everyday low price to help our customers,” Landry explained.

He said some of their most popular items this time of the year are markers, crayons, pens, pencils, and notebooks.

Part of Walmart’s initiative to fight inflation is 100 products under $1 in an effort to help both students and parents when they do their back-to-school shopping. Landry said there are several perks of buying back to school items through their app.

“With Walmart+, you can do contactless pickup. We bring it out to you, pop your trunk. We will put your items right in your trunk for you,” Landry added.

Danielle Tosh, a mother from Springfield, said they, along with everyone else, are feeling the effects of inflation.

“It’s kind of insane. That’s why we are at Walmart actually,” Tosh said.

She said some of the supplies are provided by the schools, but not everything.

“Everything else I definitely going to try and get. I don’t know what will be need, but I want to make sure my kids are prepared,” Tosh added.

Even though they are prepared, not everyone is excited to start the new school year.

[Reporter: Are you excited to go back to go to school?]

“No,” said Springfield student Aurela Tosh.

[Reporter: Are you excited to go back to go to school?]

“Yes, for many reasons. A) I can make friends. B) It’s school,” added Silas Tosh of Springfield.

