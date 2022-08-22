Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!

Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One lucky Wilbraham woman celebrated her 100th Birthday. Santa Nataloni was excited to celebrate this big milestone surrounded by family and friends at the GreatHorse Sunday evening.

Nataloni was born on August 22, 1922 in Italy. In 1958, her family immigrated to the United States. Throughout her time in America, Nataloni has lived in Indian Orchard, Ludlow, Chicopee and her current residence in Wilbraham.

When asked for the key to live a long life of happiness, she said “Take life one day at a time and have a good sense of humor. But most importantly, be nice to people!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!
Organ donor's mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety