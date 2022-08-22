Wilbraham woman celebrates 100th Birthday!

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One lucky Wilbraham woman celebrated her 100th Birthday. Santa Nataloni was excited to celebrate this big milestone surrounded by family and friends at the GreatHorse Sunday evening.

Nataloni was born on August 22, 1922 in Italy. In 1958, her family immigrated to the United States. Throughout her time in America, Nataloni has lived in Indian Orchard, Ludlow, Chicopee and her current residence in Wilbraham.

When asked for the key to live a long life of happiness, she said “Take life one day at a time and have a good sense of humor. But most importantly, be nice to people!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.