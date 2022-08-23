Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Downed trees are blocking multiple roads in South Hadley.

One tree is down on North Main Street near where the road intersects with Pheasant Run. The section of the road to where Brainard Street meets Cedar Ridge Road is closed.

We’re also told Lombard Street at Abbey Street is closed, as well as Bardwell Street from Lathrop to West Summit Street due to downed trees.

On Greenwood Lane, an oak tree was struck by lightning and debris took out some windows on a nearby house. We’re told this did not produce any fire or smoke and thankfully, everyone is okay.

The South Hadley Electric Light Department that they are “experiencing widespread power outages throughout town” because of Tuesday afternoon’s storm

The department noted that two utility poles on North Main Street need to be replaced and it’s not yet known when power will be restored in that area.

Also, a downed utility pole on North Street also need to be replaced. SHELD anticipates that power restoration efforts there will take several hours.

If a South Hadley resident has an electrical emergency, you are asked to call SHELD at (413) 536-1050.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.