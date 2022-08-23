Baker, Neal to discuss East-West rail in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker is set to appear in western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon. The governor plans to showcase improvements to transportation he will be arriving at Union Station on Amtrak’s theater car

Baker will join Congressman Richard Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, and other MassDOT officials at 3:30 p.m. When the governor stopped at Union Station in April, Neal emphasized the importance of transportation to all parts of the state.

“The cost of housing in the Boston suburbs is astronomical. We believe that this would provide some relief for those who might want to live out here, and there’s also this lesson of remote work, so we think this would adhere to the benefit for those who can’t afford to pay prices in the Boston area, but could live in a great part of Massachusetts: Berkshire County, Pioneer Valley, and central Massachusetts,” Neal said in April.

Ahead of today’s visit, Sarno said in a statement:

“This effort continues to highlight the need for East-West rail under President Biden’s infrastructure package. I am very appreciative of Congressman Neal’s, Governor Baker’s, state Senator Eric Lesser’s and everyone involved continued efforts to bring this to fruition. This would be a boon for economic development, housing initiatives and jobs right here in Springfield and ‘The Golden West’. We need to start catching up to the European and Asian nations when it comes to state of the art passenger rail travel.”

