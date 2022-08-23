College students, officials react to possible decision on student loan forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a big decision on student loan forgiveness this week before monthly loan payments are set resume at the end of the month. The possible decision has many people talking and wondering if he will cancel more than $10,000 per borrower, in addition to extending the pause that has been in place since early on in the pandemic.

“I think it’s fantastic. I think especially with post COVID, a lot of families are struggling, and I think that would be a huge help to everyone in the community,” said AIC freshman Kaie Bolger.

Students at American International College told Western Mass News that they strongly support the possibility of President Biden canceling more than $10,000 per borrower in federal student loans.

“It would be a great benefit for everybody. I think it would be just stellar. Everybody would be just so happy about it,” added AIC freshman Thomas Gallagher.

Student loan forgiveness is a topic that President Biden fought hard for during his presidential campaign, so what is the possibility that he acts on this promise? Western Mass News is getting answers from the director of financial aid at American International College, Richard O’Connor.

“I think the likelihood is certainly increasing with some of the news of what’s come out in the past couple of days. It looks like he’s going to be doing $10,000 for anyone that makes less than $125,000 a year,” O’Connor explained.

O’Connor told us that President Biden has until August 31 to decide, which is when student repayments are scheduled to resume after being paused for over two years as part of a pandemic-era relief policy.

“It looks like it’s going to be sometime this week he’s going to make an announcement before August 31, before the payment pause ends, so we’re going to know something in the next eight days,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor added that he believes this would be a step in the right direction.

“I think it could have a positive impact on people in terms of pursuing graduate education. I think, again, the details are really going to tell us a lot in terms of impact…It’s a step that a lot of student loan borrowers are going to be happy to see come through,” O’Connor noted.

As for whether this loan forgiveness would apply to current college students or just graduates, we’ll have to wait until the president’s plan is announced. That could come as early as tomorrow.

