Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Mayor Domenic Sarno’s proposed Court Square Urban Renewal Plan Amendment.

The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield.

Mayor Sarno asked the City Council to approve his amendment, expanding on the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan.

“Even with the pandemic going on, COVID-19, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and I have continued to be visionary in making sure that we set the table for development, to make it attractive for developers to continue to invest here in the city of Springfield,” Mayor Sarno said.

It would incorporate most of the city’s downtown, including MGM Springfield, Tower Square, Union Station, and more.

“We have parameters go all the way to Pearl and Taylor Street, Worthington Street, the Blast Zone, to the Court Square area and to East Columbus area, down Main Street, State Street going to the South End corridor,” Mayor Sarno told us.

He said this area has suffered for decades and he hopes this plan would bring life back to the city and create jobs.

“Infrastructure improvements, more pedestrian activity, streetscape, to enliven that, ground floor reactivation, the preservation or re-adaptive use of historic buildings, which is key,” Mayor Sarno said. “This sets the table, sets the table, draws the parameter of what we’re looking for, and makes it inviting to potential developers to continue to invest here in the city of Springfield.”

If his and Peter Picknelly’s proposal for a new Roderick Ireland Courthouse to be built at Riverfront Park was approved, he believes the current building should be demolished.

“If that was to occur, boy, I’d love to get my hands on that because that’s prime economic development land there,” he told us.

There was no vote at Monday night’s meeting, and City Council President Jesse Lederman said that the matter will continue to be discussed through the Economic Development Committee. If approved, Mayor Sarno said that RFPS and RFQS will go out for sites, dictating what the city is looking for.

