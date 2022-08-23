Police arrest suspect in break-in at Chicopee convenience store

Charles Kershaw
Charles Kershaw(Chicopee Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jenna Reyes
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have made an arrest in connection to a breaking and entering incident that occurred earlier this month.

Police said the suspect, Charles Kershaw, was found after police executed a search warrant on Nora Street Tuesday morning.

He’s accused of breaking and entering at Honey Land Farms on August 11.

Police added that during the search, six other people were arrested for various drug-related charges and outstanding warrants.

