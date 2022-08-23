Police arrest suspect in break-in at Chicopee convenience store

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have made an arrest in connection to a breaking and entering incident that occurred earlier this month.

Police said the suspect, Charles Kershaw, was found after police executed a search warrant on Nora Street Tuesday morning.

He’s accused of breaking and entering at Honey Land Farms on August 11.

Police added that during the search, six other people were arrested for various drug-related charges and outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.