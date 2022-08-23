Showers and storms end this evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through western Mass this afternoon, bringing torrential rain, gusty wind and dangerous lightning. Storms will be moving out by this evening and a few showers may linger past sunset.

It will turn less humid with temperatures falling into the 60′s, after highs in the mid to upper 70′s. High pressure will gradually build in tomorrow and Thursday, bringing us lots of sunshine and toasty temperatures. Highs end up in the 80s to near 90 with Thursday being the hotter of the two days. Humidity will be lower, but not really refreshing… more like comfortable to slightly humid. (Dew points in the lower to middle 60s tomorrow and 50s on Thursday.

Our next weather-maker will arrive Friday as a cold front moves down from the north. Expect a hot, humid day ahead of the front with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. A strong storm can’t be ruled out at this point and it may be a First Alert Weather Day.

Behind the cold front, we dry out for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity lower some, but summer warmth continues over the weekend with 80s during the day and middle to upper 50s at night. High pressure moves offshore, bringing higher humidity and warmer temps back in for early next week. Our next cold front moves in around next Tuesday with showers and storms, then confidence is increasing on a very dry, fall-like air mass arriving Wednesday to Friday.

