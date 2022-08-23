‘Stuff the Bus’ donations delivered to school districts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers have helped start the school year right for families in need. Our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, along with the United Way and Peter Pan Bus Lines, moved to the delivery phase on Tuesday.

It was a team effort as backpacks filled with school supplies, donated in large part by Western Mass News viewers, were loaded for delivery as part of our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign.

“We are just really happy to do this and we thank the community and Peter Pan Buses for being such generous supporters,” said Jennifer Kinsman, director of community impact with the United Way.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley headed up the effort. Kinsman told us volunteers helped make the day happen.

“This is the big day. We have all staff on hand. Nobody’s doing anything else, but stuff the bus today. We are moving to eight different school districts this morning to drop off 2,036 backpacks,” Kinsman added.

Another partner, along with Western Mass News, is Peter Pan Bus Lines and behind the wheel for the day was general manager John Cieplik.

“I’ve done it before in the past and they’ve had some stuff, but not like this. This is crazy. This is crazy how many backpacks they have. They’ve been loading for an hour and it’s still not done,” Cieplik noted.

At the first stop, we met with Jennifer Sunderland, the district homeless coordinator at Springfield Public Schools, who explained the importance of this campaign in the community.

“So working with our homeless families, they have so many things that they’re worried about and so much on their plate, this is one less thing they have to worry about,” Sunderland explained.

All backpacks are expected to be in the hands of students in time for the first day of classes next week.

