Summer warmth lingers through early next week!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of western Mass early this afternoon, bringing a path of heavy rain, small hail and wind damage. South Hadley and Holyoke were hit hard with gusty wind, leading to downed trees and powerlines. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches were seen from Granville to Westfield, to South Hadley to Ware.

A shower or weak thunderstorm remains possible this evening, then skies turn partly cloudy tonight and overnight. Temperatures and dew points fall into the middle 60s for most and patchy fog is possible through sunrise.

High pressure will gradually build Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and close to 90 Thursday. Both days look rain-free and still moderately humid.

Our next weather-maker will arrive Friday as a cold front moves down from the north. Expect a hot, humid day ahead of the front with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. A strong storm can’t be ruled out at this point and it may be a First Alert Weather Day.

Behind the cold front, we dry out for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity lower some, but summer warmth continues over the weekend with 80s during the day and middle to upper 50s at night. High pressure moves offshore, bringing higher humidity and warmer temps back in for early next week. Our next cold front moves in around next Tuesday with showers and storms, then confidence is increasing on a very dry, fall-like air mass arriving Wednesday to Friday.

