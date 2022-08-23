Suspect arrested in connection with Pittsfield credit union robbery

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a credit union earlier this month.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that a suspect walked into Greylock Credit Union on Kellogg Street on August 8 and passed a handwritten note demanding money.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Maddalena explained that an investigation led to 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen of Pittsfield as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of unarmed robbery. On Thursday, August 18, McCutchen was arrested at a small campsite while officers were on patrol at Springside Park.

McCutchen is being held on $2,500 bail pending his next court date.

