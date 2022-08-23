Suspect arrested in connection with Pittsfield credit union robbery

Pittsfield Police
Pittsfield Police(Western Mass News / File)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a credit union earlier this month.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that a suspect walked into Greylock Credit Union on Kellogg Street on August 8 and passed a handwritten note demanding money.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Maddalena explained that an investigation led to 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen of Pittsfield as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of unarmed robbery. On Thursday, August 18, McCutchen was arrested at a small campsite while officers were on patrol at Springside Park.

McCutchen is being held on $2,500 bail pending his next court date.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charles Kershaw
Police arrest suspect in break-in at Chicopee convenience store
Western Mass News viewers have helped start the school year right for families in need.
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations delivered to school districts
As school districts across the state work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, educators are...
Educators placing greater focus on student mental health
A new Mayo Clinic study has found that enriching diets with foods that are high in potassium...
Health Tips Tuesday: preventing symptomatic kidney stones